Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 476,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

