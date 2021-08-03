Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 540,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.