Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $46 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.85. The stock had a trading volume of 117,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

