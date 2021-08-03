Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.40 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.31. 1,941,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

