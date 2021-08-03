Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.06. 2,054,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

