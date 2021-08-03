Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 100,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 208,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.