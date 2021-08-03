Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 560,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $462.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

