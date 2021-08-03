Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $266.43. 26,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.