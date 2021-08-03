Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

