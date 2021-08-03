Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,001. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

