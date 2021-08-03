Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $318.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.87. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $321.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.