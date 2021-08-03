Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.03. 52,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $211.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

