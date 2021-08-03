Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. 6,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.