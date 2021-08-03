Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,207 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. 515,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

