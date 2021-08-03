Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $13.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,710.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,485.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

