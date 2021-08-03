Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,119 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

