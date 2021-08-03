Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,698 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 377,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $352.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

