Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 653 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $168.68. The company had a trading volume of 93,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.