Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 7,456 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.05. 329,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,653. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

