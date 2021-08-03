Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,097. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

