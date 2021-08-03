Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.75. 125,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

