Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 384,187 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

