Raymond James Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Market Perform

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.62.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. Square has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Square by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

