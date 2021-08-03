Raymond James Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Market Perform

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.62.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. Square has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Square by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
