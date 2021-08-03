Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

