Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

