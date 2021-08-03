Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 1,829,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87. Realogy has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

