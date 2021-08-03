ReapChain Price Tops $0.10 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $483,387.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

