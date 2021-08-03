Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crocs (CROX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently:

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock further got a boost from strong first-quarter 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Solid demand for its products and growth across all regions and channels contributed to quarterly growth. Strong performance in its key products, including Clogs, Sandals and Jibbitz, drove the top line. Further, it continued to witness a robust online show, delivering double-digit e-commerce growth. Also, improved margins and robust sales led to the bottom-line growth. Encouragingly, management lifted its 2021 view and issued an updated second-quarter view. However, rising commodity expenses remain a concern. Also, $12-$15 million of distribution center investments are likely to affect the gross margin in 2021.”

6/29/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CROX stock opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00.

Get Crocs Inc alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,333,903. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $3,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.