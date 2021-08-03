Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DDAIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently:

7/23/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new $86.75 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

