Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX):

7/30/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier's checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. "

7/28/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $720.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

