Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AGC (ASGLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AGC (OTCMKTS: ASGLY) in the last few weeks:
8/2/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/29/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
7/27/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/23/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
7/20/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/12/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
7/7/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/5/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of ASGLY stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 34,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.83. AGC Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.
AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
