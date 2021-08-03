Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AGC (ASGLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AGC (OTCMKTS: ASGLY) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

7/29/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – AGC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – AGC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASGLY stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 34,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.83. AGC Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

