Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

