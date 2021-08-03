Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for YETI (YETI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for YETI (NYSE: YETI):

8/3/2021 – YETI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

8/2/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/31/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

7/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

7/14/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/23/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $99.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

