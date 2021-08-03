Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently:

7/30/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/28/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($192.94) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/28/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/27/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €154.00 ($181.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/30/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:DB1 opened at €141.55 ($166.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

