Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Red Eagle Mining Co. (TSE:R) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Red Eagle Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,402,421 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

About Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R)

Red Eagle Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa Rosa Gold Project located in Antioquia, Colombia, as well as holds 100% interests in the Vetas Gold, California Gold, and Santa Ana Silver Projects.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eagle Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eagle Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.