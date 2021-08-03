RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,055.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $578,095.95 and approximately $18,055.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00362895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.