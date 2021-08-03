Redd Hits Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.72 or 0.99948753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

