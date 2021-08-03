RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0415

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $54.47 million and approximately $741,908.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00302256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00140198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

