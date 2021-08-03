Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Reaches $6.93 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $6.93 million and $332,287.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 138.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.94 or 0.99716365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00848183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

