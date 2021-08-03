Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 656.60 ($8.58). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 644.60 ($8.42), with a volume of 267,775 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 647.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

