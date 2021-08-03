Reef Market Capitalization Achieves $193.46 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Reef has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $193.46 million and approximately $22.20 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00088994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.93 or 0.00804197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00093620 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

