Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

