Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Decreased by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 7.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $97,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $235,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,959,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $268,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,582. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

