Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Allen Roberts Sells 1,376 Shares

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Shares of RSW stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,230 ($68.33). The stock had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,192.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.07. Renishaw plc has a one year low of GBX 4,572 ($59.73) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

