Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Allen Roberts Sells 1,376 Shares

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Shares of RSW stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,230 ($68.33). The stock had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,192.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.07. Renishaw plc has a one year low of GBX 4,572 ($59.73) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.