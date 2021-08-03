Renren (NYSE:RENN) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Financial Survey

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Renren and LMP Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 13.80 -$19.22 million N/A N/A LMP Automotive $30.44 million 5.59 -$4.82 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renren and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A LMP Automotive -8.20% 20.32% 7.11%

Summary

LMP Automotive beats Renren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

