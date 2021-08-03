Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.60 target price on the energy company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 target price on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 85,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

