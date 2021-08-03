Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 3rd (ETSY, FTV, GPN, NOW, SXC, TCBK, THMO, TREX, TRMK, TVTX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth was driven by strength across the portfolio, led by Fluke and Tektronix. Also, strengthening momentum across Fortive Business System tools remained a tailwind. The company recently announced the acquisition of ServiceChannel, which is likely to add strength to its SaaS portfolio. Additionally, the company is of the view that the acquisition will generate higher profits in the near term. This remains a major positive. Further, growing new customer logo wins and recurring bookings are other positives. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns for the company. Further, increased spending remains a serious risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments earnings per share of $2.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and grew 56% year over year. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. Nevertheless, a strong solvency position bodes well. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $614.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from robust growth in subscription revenues as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription billings to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have outperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, the company reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. However, the top and the bottom line increased significantly on a year-over-year basis. The company’s adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter amounted to $164 million, substantially up from the year-ago quarter. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed improving occupancy rates, illustrating people’s willingness to go on vacations. This along with increased focus on digitization is likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, the company has adequate liquidity to fund operations and debt service payments for some time. However, the coronavirus pandemic and high expenses remain concerns.”

