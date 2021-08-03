Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

