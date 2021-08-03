Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (AAVVF, ARGX, BJRI, CFPUF, CFPZF, CFX, CMMC, CPPMF, CPXWF, DPMLF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $332.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$5.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price cut by Dundee Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $134.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$790.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $115.00 to $125.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Truist from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $335.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $38.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.85. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.