Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (AAVVF, ARGX, BJRI, CFPUF, CFPZF, CFX, CMMC, CPPMF, CPXWF, DPMLF)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $332.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$5.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price cut by Dundee Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $134.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$790.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $115.00 to $125.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Truist from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $335.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $38.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.85. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

