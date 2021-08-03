Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (TSE: CG):

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.50.

7/15/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

7/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

7/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

